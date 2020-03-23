Uplifting news: Dogs on the radio and rainbows appear across the UK

Children have been putting up rainbows in windows to bring smiles to passers-by and Amanda Holden’s dog made a cameo on her radio show on Monday morning.

Here is a look at some of the day’s more uplifting news stories you might have missed.

– Children put rainbows in windows to raise spirits of passers-by

Youngsters have painted rainbows and hung them in their windows to raise the spirits of passers-by during the coronavirus pandemic.

The trend has been seen across the world but became hugely popular in the UK after schools were shut last week.

In Oldham, Vicky Corbley’s children posted a rainbow in her kitchen window, with the messages “don’t worry” and “we’ll get through” – along with another message thanking delivery drivers and postal workers.

“I think we all need all the positivity we can get right now,” the 33-year-old told the PA news agency.

– These parents are seeing the funny side of home schooling

Working from home is becoming the norm for many of us, and now there is a new element for parents around the UK and the world – home schooling.

Day one of homeschooling and my husband is asking when parents’ evening is, so he can complain about teaching standards. Two can play that game – I’ve authorised an OFSTED inspection for his lessons. — Clare Mackintosh (@claremackint0sh) March 23, 2020

As schools close to all but key workers’ children, parents have flooded social media with their upbeat reactions, and it is proving to be a steep learning curve for many.

While timetables and parts of the syllabus need to be adhered to, parents are learning a new-found respect for teachers as they navigate the “school day”.

Meanwhile, more than 800,000 households tuned in to celebrity fitness coach Joe Wicks’s daily online PE lesson on Monday morning.

– Amanda Holden upstaged by pet dog during broadcast from home

The TV star was interrupted by the barking of her dog Rudie as she presented the Heart Breakfast radio programme from home.

Rudie interrupted a discussion between his owner and co-host Jamie Theakston about supermarkets and coronavirus.

Holden told her listeners her pet would not leave her side while she was broadcasting.

– Gardeners turn to “grow your own” in face of coronavirus

The Royal Horticultural Society said it had seen a spike in visits to its online advice pages on how to grow your own vegetables, fruit and edible plants.

Want to get growing but not quite sure where to start? Our how-to guides show you the first steps to successful planting and growing. From how to sow seeds indoors to making a raised bed, there's plenty of ideas to get you started: https://t.co/cLMCu3c2q0 pic.twitter.com/brqgQrnJpc — The RHS (@The_RHS) March 22, 2020

Stockists have also seen a boost in sales of vegetable seeds, seed potatoes and herbs, as well as other plants and gardening equipment.