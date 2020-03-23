Advertising
The best video apps to stay in touch while social distancing
Technology can enable friends and family to come together during the Covid-19 outbreak.
As millions face more time inside as part of self-isolation and social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are turning to video-calling apps to stay in touch.
Here is a look at some of the best apps for getting in contact with friends and family when you cannot be in the same room.
Zoom
A video-conferencing app which has risen to prominence during the coronavirus outbreak.
With a free version that supports up to 100 participants in a video-call with a 40-minute time limit, the app has quickly become a way not only for workers to stay in contact, but for families and even the largest social groups to gather virtually.
It can be used for free on PC.
Houseparty
A social network combined with group video-calling, Houseparty allows users to play games with friends on video-chats, as well as share their screen as they would if sending a screenshot on a messaging app.
The new app can also alert you when contacts come online so organising socialising is a much smoother process.
The app is free to download on iOS and Android.
Google Hangouts
Very good for getting a video-chat off the ground quickly, Hangouts is linked to your Google account, so if you’re an Android or Gmail user, it’s likely a lot of your contacts will be quickly accessible for free video-calls.
It can be used on PC, iOS and Android.
Skype
The original video-calling platform, Skype will be the best option for many as even the less technology-savvy members of the family are likely to have an account.
Voice and video-call options are available, as is an instant messaging feature.
Skype is accessible from PC as well as on both iOS and Android mobile devices.
