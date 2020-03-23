ScotRail reduced rail timetable comes into effect

Trains have moved to a reduced timetable with a focus on providing public transport for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

ScotRail said changes to the timetable were necessary as availability of its staff and those at Network Rail Scotland have been affected, while there have been changes to customer demand.

It said reducing the number of trains in service from Monday will give more time for extra cleaning on board and in depots, as well as more targeted cleaning at stations.

We’ll introduce a revised timetable from Monday 23 March due to the unprecedented global crisis, to keep transport moving for people delivering essential services. You can now check train times on our app and https://t.co/57ZfmNYVxy. Click below for more info ? — ScotRail (@ScotRail) March 22, 2020

Changes will be similar to a Sunday service with some additional first and late last trains for key staff, while off peak passenger services may be reduced further depending on demand.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “We are facing an unprecedented challenge on Scotland’s Railway and the revised timetable will help to provide a critical service for the key workers across the country.

“Our own people are absolutely committed and are working flat out on the frontline to help keep the country moving, while also keeping themselves and customers safe.

“The railway has an important role to play during this crisis and we will work closely with the Scottish Government to do all we can as the situation develops.”

The Scottish Government said the decision to reduce services has been taken to protect services for essential workers and allow vital freight trains to continue to operate.

From Monday March 23rd we're introducing a reduced timetable. We're working with the rest of the rail industry to limit the spread of COVID-19 while making sure key workers can get to their jobs. Timetables will be showing from midday Sunday. — Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) March 20, 2020

Avanti West Coast will also operate a reduced timetable from Monday.

For passengers in Scotland, there will be one service per hour to and from London and Glasgow which will call at regular stations including Oxenholme, Penrith and additionally at Crewe.

A small number of services will call at Lockerbie and Motherwell at key times.