MSP halts campaign for deputy leadership of Scottish Labour due to pandemic

Jackie Baillie has suspended her campaign for the deputy leadership of Scottish Labour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MSP for Dumbarton said the suspension will be in place for the rest of the campaign.

She said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has presented our country with an unprecedented and formidable challenge. We must put party politics to one side in order to fight this together.

I have decided to suspend campaigning as our whole focus should be on helping people with the coronavirus pandemic. See update below: pic.twitter.com/owYUcmbsEj — Jackie Baillie (@jackiebmsp) March 23, 2020

“I am using my position as an MSP to ensure that businesses, communities and people across Scotland receive the help and support that they need.

“Thank you to those who have voted for me, I am truly humbled by the support that I have received, but my judgment is that all of my focus should be on the coronavirus pandemic and nothing else should distract from that.”

Ms Baillie is running against councillor Matt Kerr for the deputy position.

She received the backing last month of former prime minister Gordon Brown, who said Ms Baillie was “Labour to the core”.