Jurors in Alex Salmond sexual assault trial resume deliberations on verdict

The jury in the trial of Alex Salmond has resumed deliberations on a verdict.

Salmond, 65, denies 13 alleged sexual offences against nine women, who were all either working for the Scottish Government or within the SNP at the time.

The accusations span a period between June 2008 and November 2014 and range from him stroking a civil servant’s hair to allegedly trying to rape a former Scottish Government official in Bute House.

Jurors have sat for 10 days at the High Court in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

On Monday, judge Lady Dorrian discharged two jurors, with the remaining 13 sent out to continue deliberations.

Verdicts can be returned unanimously or by a majority, with at least eight jurors still needing to agree.

The jury began considering their verdicts shortly before 2pm on Friday, before being sent home for the weekend.

Earlier, the judge told the jurors they must decide whether the charges have been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

She explained there are three verdicts available – guilty, not guilty and not proven – the latter two both being verdicts of acquittal in the Scottish legal system.

Salmond’s lawyers previously lodged special defences of consent and alibi.

Consent was given as a defence for three alleged sexual assaults and an alleged indecent assault against three women.