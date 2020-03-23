Historic Grand Brighton Hotel to be offered up to NHS workers

The historic Grand Brighton Hotel will close its doors today “to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus”.

Instead, the luxury seafront rooms at the Victorian hotel will be offered to “heroic” NHS staff, the establishment’s general manager said.

It follows a similar show of solidarity from former Manchester United footballers Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs, who gave healthcare workers free access to the 176 beds in their hotels.

Dear friends & followers, to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus, we will be closing our doors today until further notice. Our focus now is on supporting NHS staff, helping the local Brighton community and looking after our team. Read full statement: https://t.co/I4rRr1PeAW pic.twitter.com/XDgFNjO6Ka — The Grand Brighton (@GrandBrighton) March 23, 2020

Situated on the picturesque East Sussex coastline, the Grand Brighton Hotel is famous as the site of an attempt to assassinate then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher with a bomb in 1984.

In a statement on the hotel’s website published on Monday, general manager Andrew Mosley said: “In the interest of safety and to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus, we will be closing our doors today until further notice.

“During this time, we are delighted to be able to offer our seafront balcony rooms and room service exclusively to NHS staff only, at a cost to us.

“We are proud to be playing a part in offering support to our precious NHS and the heroic people within it.

“We are also able to share that we are committing to pay all of our team members their full contracted wages during this period of uncertainty, indefinitely.”