Countess of Wessex urges parents looking after children not to ‘feel alone’

The Countess of Wessex has urged parents and carers looking after children amid the coronavirus outbreak not to “feel alone”, and encouraged them to take advantage of online resources.

Sophie’s words of support came in a video posted on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, which was filmed by the Countess’ 16-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

The Countess’ message was posted on the first week-day of home schooling for many parents, who are looking after their children following the closure of classrooms to a majority of pupils because of the pandemic.

Sophie said in her message: “For a lot of us, today is the start of living with change to our normal routines and regular patterns of our daily lives brought about by the necessary response to the threat of coronavirus.

“Many of you as parents and carers will be adjusting to what might become a lengthy period of looking after your children from home. Some of you will also be giving up your time to ensure those children not at school are kept stimulated during these unprecedented times.”

The duchess went on to highlight charities she supports which have resources and information that can help, from the NSPCC which is offering advice on how to talk to children about Covid-19 to the National Autistic Society which is helping people with autism and their families.

Advertising

Sophie also has a 12-year-old son, Viscount Severn, with husband Edward and they are likely to be trying to keep their children entertained and educated like parents across the country.

Our Childline counsellors have spoken to a growing number of children who are concerned about the #coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). We know many people, incl. parents + teachers, may need to offer support to a young person, so we’ve put together some advice to help ? please RT pic.twitter.com/Xblnv78gQK — NSPCC (@NSPCC) March 19, 2020

The duchess went on to say: “For parents and carers, it can be a daunting time to help our children and young people through this period of uncertainty but please don’t feel alone.

“Make use of the resources out there and the fantastic digital communities that are sharing and supporting them.

“Stay safe and thinking of you all.”