Home Secretary hails emergency workers as the ‘glue’ holding Britain together
Priti Patel said the country is facing its biggest challenge since the Second World War.
The Home Secretary has hailed NHS staff, police and firefighters as the “glue holding us all together” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In an open letter, Priti Patel said it is clear the country faces its biggest challenge since the Second World War.
Describing the emergency services as “incredible”, she said: “I know that you – our front-line police officers and firefighters – will be the glue holding us all together over the coming weeks and months.
“And as Home Secretary I am doing everything possible to make sure you have the resources and powers you need to keep serving the communities you love.
“It is an honour to be associated with each and every one of you.
“Our country is going to be tested. But I know that if we all emulate your selflessness, compassion and commitment, there is nothing that we cannot overcome.”
The UK’s Covid-19 death toll reached 233 on Saturday, the same as Italy’s total two weeks ago. Italy’s toll has since risen to 4,825, making it the hardest-hit country in the world.
