Coronavirus: Victoria Park closes facilities due to ‘unprecedented numbers’

London’s Victoria Park has announced that it is closing some facilities due to “unprecedented numbers” of visitors.

The park closed its playgrounds, skate park and cafes “until further notice” as a crowd was spotted at its market on Sunday.

Boris Johnson urged in a press conference on Sunday: “You have to stay two metres apart and you have to follow the social distancing.”

Went for a ?‍♂️— Victoria Park market at 1.30pm pic.twitter.com/vQcQLqWqqC — Alan Wager (@DrAlanWager) March 22, 2020

The park announced on Twitter: “Due to unprecedented numbers in and around Victoria Park skate park on Saturday we have taken the decision to close it until further notice.”

It later added: “At the moment our playgrounds, skate park and cafes are closed until further notice.”

Due to unprecedented numbers in and around Victoria Park skate park on Saturday we have taken the decision to close it until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation. — Victoria Park (@VickyParkLondon) March 22, 2020

Cumbria Police warned the public not to flock to outdoor tourism hotspots as the Lake District experienced an “influx” of visitors.

In a statement on Saturday, Cumbria Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Slattery said: “Whilst we are looking at all measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, I must urge people living outside the county not to visit.

“A national emergency shut-down of businesses and schools is not an excuse for a holiday.”