What the papers say – March 21

UK News | Published:

Various angles on the coronavirus pandemic lead Saturday’s papers.

British newspapers

The front pages are dominated by responses to the virus including a rescue package and strict new measures aimed at increasing social distancing.

The Daily Mail says Britain has been “changed for ever” by the pandemic, while The Guardian reports on the Government announcing an “unprecedented rescue plan” to cover the salaries of those who would otherwise lose their employment.

The Government has provided a “lifeline” with its rescue package amid what the Daily Express refers to as “The new battle for Britain”.

The Daily Mirror says the Chancellor presented a “gargantuan” spending package, The Daily Telegraph  reports the Prime Minister has “promised to underwrite the entire nation’s wage bill” and The Sun reports that “After that, we all need a drink”.

That drink will have to be at home, with the noting pubs and restaurants have been ordered to close but can still provide takeaway service.

It is “Last orders” for drinks, notes The Independent, and the Daily Star simply says “Boozers” have been told to “Sling yer hook!”

And The Times and the Financial Times also cover the pandemic, with the latter reporting California’s police will use Chinese-made drones with loudspeakers and cameras to disperse crowds.

