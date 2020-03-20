VE Day anniversary event to be rescheduled due to coronavirus

An event to mark the anniversary of VE Day is to be rescheduled later this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrations to remember the end of the war in Europe, on May 8 1945, were to include a parade and a concert in Edinburgh.

Surviving members of the armed forces, or anyone who played a part in the war effort, had been asked to come forward and be part of the commemorations.

Now the Scottish Government has said it is “committed to honouring the service” of those in the Second World War, with efforts under way to find an alternative date to mark the 75th anniversary.

Veterans Minister Graeme Dey said: “I regret that we are having to reschedule these events, a decision which has been taken in line with official advice on large gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Communities and, most importantly, veterans, will have the opportunity to join events at a later date to pay tribute to the sacrifices of those from the Allied and Commonwealth nations.

“We will provide details of these in due course.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday said it was vital that older people stayed away from their grandchildren “for your protection” as more advice was given to help tackle Covid-19.