Uber Eats announces relief package for restaurant partners

Uber Eats has said it will offer free delivery for independent restaurant partners as part of a set of relief measures for businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The takeaway delivery business said it is also waiving registration fees for new restaurants signing up until at least the end of the month.

Delivery operators have reported a surge of restaurants attempting to join their services in recent days, after the Government called on people to avoid going to pubs, restaurants and cafes.

Uber Eats, which is now offering contactless delivery, said it hopes the new measures can help drive orders towards more than 15,000 small and medium businesses in the sector.

Toussaint Wattinne, Uber Eats’ UK general manager, said: “The high street is being hit hard by coronavirus but the sector can play a critical role in helping the thousands of people who rely on it, for work and as an essential service, during this difficult time.

“We are putting in place a range of initiatives to continue to support restaurant partners, particularly small business owners, as they keep their kitchens firing to feed people across the country.”

Uber Eats said it is also now offering daily payments, with all partners able to opt in instead of taking current weekly payments.

The platform said it is also expanding the number of convenience stores which will be available through its app.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “Thousands of small businesses in the restaurant, cafe and catering industry have already felt the full force of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Many businesses are reporting a massive drop in footfall and a catastrophic reduction in revenue.

“This initiative by Uber Eats is very welcome as it will allow small businesses to quickly pivot to ensure they are still able to serve great food, keep their doors open longer and keep their teams working throughout this very difficult time.”