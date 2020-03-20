Man arrested on Isle of Man over quarantine regulations now self-isolating

A man who was arrested on the Isle of Man for failing to follow quarantine regulations is now self-isolating, police have said.

A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary said the 26-year-old man, of no fixed abode, handed himself in to police on Thursday, after being unable to find accommodation to self-isolate himself, and was arrested on suspicion of failing to adhere to new laws.

The Crown dependency’s Government announced earlier this week that everyone arriving on the island must self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said anyone breaching the quarantine regulations could face a fine of up to £10,000 or three months in jail.

On Friday, a force spokesman said: “In this case the male, a Manx resident, had arrived back on the Isle of Man yesterday, March 19, before the emergency regulations came into place in the afternoon, but the health protection regulations were in place from earlier in the week.

“He had been unable to secure any accommodation to self-isolate himself. He handed himself into police HQ.

“Inquiries into this matter today have clarified his movements and the fact that he is not presenting with any symptoms of the virus.

“Premises have now been identified where he can be self-isolated. Police officers will escort him to these premises where his compliance with the self-isolation protocols will be monitored.”