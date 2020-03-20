Menu

In Pictures: Through the years with forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera

The singer is celebrating her 103rd birthday.

Dame Vera Lynn, who won the hearts of the nation during the Second World War by singing to British troops, is celebrating her 103rd birthday.

Born in East Ham, east London, she rose to popularity with her patriotic songs, including The White Cliffs Of Dover and There’ll Always Be An England – and earned the nickname The Forces’ Sweetheart.

Vera Lynn with her baby in 1946 (PA)
On stage at Grosvenor House in 1950 (PA)
With Hughie Green and some of the Battle of Britain pilots attending the Battle of Britain 25th anniversary ball (PA)
Dame Vera celebrates her 67th birthday on TV-AM’s Good Morning Britain with Rustie Lee and Patti Boulaye in 1984 (PA)
Meeting the Queen Mother in 1995 (PA)
Blowing out birthday candles in 1997 at age 80 (PA)

She was named personality of the century in a nationwide poll (PA)
With former land girls at the Imperial War Museum (PA)
Meeting Second World War veteran Les May to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Dunkirk evacuation (PA)
As part of the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Britain with Captain John (‘Cat’s Eyes’) Cunningham (PA)

At a veterans’ luncheon in 2005 (PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh shakes the hand of Dame Vera at a service in 2005 (PA)
Celebrating her 90th birthday with Baroness Thatcher at the Imperial War Museum (PA)
With the Queen, Bruce Forsyth and Claire Sweeney in 2005 (PA)
During a photocall to promote her autobiography, Some Sunny Day in 2009 (PA)
With her Investec Icon award at the O2 Silver Clef Awards 2010 (PA)
Skyping with pupils from her former east London school, Brampton Primary, on her 100th birthday (PA)
