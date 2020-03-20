Advertising
In Pictures: Through the years with forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera
The singer is celebrating her 103rd birthday.
Dame Vera Lynn, who won the hearts of the nation during the Second World War by singing to British troops, is celebrating her 103rd birthday.
Born in East Ham, east London, she rose to popularity with her patriotic songs, including The White Cliffs Of Dover and There’ll Always Be An England – and earned the nickname The Forces’ Sweetheart.
Advertising
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.