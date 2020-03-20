Advertising
In Pictures: Flowers and wildlife flourish on the first day of spring
Spring has officially sprung.
Flowers and wildlife were in fine fettle on the first day of spring.
The spring equinox marks the first day of astronomical spring when day and night are almost exactly the same length.
Despite fears over the coronavirus, some people ventured out of their homes to breathe in the spring air.
And they weren’t the only ones…
As the world adapts to a very different way of life over the coming months, the seasons are changing too.
The natural beauty on the first day of spring shows that we still have much to be thankful for.
