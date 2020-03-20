In Pictures: Flowers and wildlife flourish on the first day of spring

Flowers and wildlife were in fine fettle on the first day of spring.

A woman enjoys the sunshine in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The spring equinox marks the first day of astronomical spring when day and night are almost exactly the same length.

Spring flowers surround Guildford Castle in Surrey (Adam Davy/PA)

Despite fears over the coronavirus, some people ventured out of their homes to breathe in the spring air.

People underneath the blossom at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey (John Walton/PA)

An elderly couple walk down a path lined with blossoms in Battersea Park, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Families look at a sculpture at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey (John Walton/PA)

A woman takes a photo of the blossoms (Aaron Chown/PA)

And they weren’t the only ones…

A woman offers a piece of fruit to a squirrel in Dublin’s Botanic Gardens (Brian Lawless/PA)

A robin was also out in the gardens (Brian Lawless/PA)

A kingfisher in Northumberland Park in Tyne and Wear (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Swans swim on the banks of the River Severn in Worcester (David Davies/PA)

As the world adapts to a very different way of life over the coming months, the seasons are changing too.

The sculpture of Spring by Philip Haas at RHS Garden Wisley (John Walton/PA)

The natural beauty on the first day of spring shows that we still have much to be thankful for.