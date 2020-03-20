Chief Scout Bear Grylls urges children to try new activities while at home

Bear Grylls is encouraging children to try new activities and develop new skills while in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scouts have made more than than 100 free activities, games and craft ideas available online while young people are obliged to stay at home.

Grylls, who is Chief Scout, said he hopes it will help children channel their energy “in a positive way”.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls with the Queen (Ben Stansall/PA)

The activities are all designed to keep young people entertained and educated throughout any extended time in the home and each one has a clear set of outcomes, such as developing communication skills or learning how to problem-solve.

The resources will be accompanied by “how to” sessions on Facebook Live with Scout ambassadors, including Steve Backshall and Helen Glover, who will demonstrate the activities.

Scout ambassador Steve Backshall will help demonstrate some of the activities (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The activities collection, dubbed The Great Indoors, will be suitable to be done indoors with one or two children but can be adapted for three or more.

Grylls said: “As a parent and Chief Scout, I know that young people have such huge energy – and that needs channelling in a positive way. Without a plan, a week stuck at home for a family can be as tough as a week in the mountains.

“Whether you’re climbing Everest, or just trying to make it through to bedtime, a little planning and positive spirit will make all the difference.

“That’s why these brilliant activities will be welcomed by parents right across the UK.

“There’s something for everyone here to keep learning and having fun, while warding off cabin fever. They’ll help families stay busy, focused and cheerful.

“It’s not often you’ll find me talking about the great indoors – but this is the exception. Try them out, look after each other, and most of all, make this challenging time a safe and positive time – it’s all state of mind.”

– The Great Indoors activities collection is available at https://scouts.org.uk/the-great-indoors.