Queen leaves London for Windsor Castle with dorgis in tow

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

The monarch, 93, is socially distancing herself away from the capital.

The Queen has left London for Windsor Castle, accompanied by her dogs, as she socially distances herself amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 93-year-old, casually dressed in a cardigan and a navy padded gilet, was driven away from Buckingham Palace.

One of the Queen’s dorgis – she has two named Candy and Vulcan – could be seen next to her as they both looked out of the car window.

The Queen will be at Windsor for an extended period amid the coronavirus pandemic (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen is moving to the sanctuary of her historic Berkshire home a week earlier than she normally would at this time of year, and is expected to remain there beyond the Easter period.

She carried out official duties the day before her planned departure, but held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the phone rather than face-to-face as usual.

Her Wednesday audience with the PM will, for the foreseeable future, take place via the telephone.

