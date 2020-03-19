Invictus Games called off amid coronavirus crisis

The 2020 Invictus Games which was due to be held in The Hague in May has been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers said the sporting competition founded by the Duke of Sussex was likely to be rescheduled to May or June 2021.

Harry, who is quitting as a senior royal at the end of the month, was set to travel to the Netherlands with the Duchess of Sussex to attend the event.

In light of the #Coronavirus #Covid19 pandemic, the decision has been taken that #IG2020, presented by @Jaguar @LandRover, can no longer take place as planned. Our intent is to reschedule the #InvictusGames, subject to the availability of facilities & resources, to May/June 2021. pic.twitter.com/wz1pU9blKI — Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) March 19, 2020

The competition brings together current and former wounded, injured or sick servicemen and women from more than 20 countries.

In a statement, the Invictus Games Foundation said: “The decision was also taken in recognition of the anticipated strain on medical staff and the infrastructure required in dealing with the pandemic.

“We did not wish to add to the complexity of the response, or increase the risk to those involved, by bringing together an international and potentially vulnerable audience.”

It added: “We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021. Significant planning to scope and confirm this option is under way.”