Daytime TV shows and news boom as people stay at home

UK News | Published:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to work from home because of coronavirus.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Daytime TV shows and news bulletins have seen a spike in viewing as people stay at home.

And they appear to be tuning in to daytime TV.

And they appear to be tuning in to daytime TV.

ITV Daytime, which includes shows like Loose Women, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning, averaged 1.5 million viewers on Wednesday.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid
Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid present Good Morning Britain (Ian West/PA)

The broadcaster said it was its strongest viewing performance for a Wednesday since Christmas Day 2013 and that viewing in daytime is up year-on-year by 32%.

It said that viewing figures on Wednesday increased year-on-year for Loose Women (76%) with 1.3 million viewers, This Morning (70%), Lorraine (23%) and Good Morning Britain (15%).

Meanwhile, BBC Breakfast is reaching around seven million people each day.

In news, BBC News At Six had an audience of 8.7 million on Wednesday, the highest figure since Christmas Day 2008, and more than twice the average audience of 2019.

The regional 6.30pm bulletin had an audience of 8.4 million, while the BBC News Special on Wednesday had an average audience of 4.8 million.

ITV recorded an increase to its lunchtime, evening and News At Ten as well as regional bulletins.

