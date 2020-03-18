Advertising
Windsor Castle and Palace of Holyroodhouse to close to visitors
The Royal Mews and The Queen’s Galleries in London and Edinburgh will also be shutting for the next few months from Saturday.
Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mews and The Queen’s Galleries in London and Edinburgh are to all close their doors to visitors.
The Royal Collection Trust announced the tourist attractions would shut temporarily from Saturday.
Royal Collection shops will also close as a precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Trust said in a statement: “The safety and wellbeing of our visitors and staff are our priority.”
Members of the public who have prebooked tickets will be refunded.
It added: “The last day of operation will be Friday 20 March. Ticket sales for visits from 21 March until 1 May 2020 will be halted, and anyone who has booked to visit between those dates will automatically be refunded.
“As this is a rapidly evolving situation, we are unable to confirm a date on which the palaces, galleries and shops will reopen, but will monitor Government and Public Health England advice.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.