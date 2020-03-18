Windsor Castle and Palace of Holyroodhouse to close to visitors

Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mews and The Queen’s Galleries in London and Edinburgh are to all close their doors to visitors.

The Royal Collection Trust announced the tourist attractions would shut temporarily from Saturday.

Royal Collection shops will also close as a precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A decorated dining table laid with silver gilt from the George the IV Grand service in the state dining room at Windsor Castle (John Stillwell/PA)

The Trust said in a statement: “The safety and wellbeing of our visitors and staff are our priority.”

Members of the public who have prebooked tickets will be refunded.

Since the 15th century, 9 monarchs have resided in #HolyroodPalace, including The Queen. Charles I was crowned in the Abbey in 1633, George IV visited Edinburgh in 1822 but did not stay in the Palace & Queen Victoria used it from 1850. #fridayfact pic.twitter.com/NzlicBjRvl — RoyalCollectionTrust (@RCT) February 7, 2020

It added: “The last day of operation will be Friday 20 March. Ticket sales for visits from 21 March until 1 May 2020 will be halted, and anyone who has booked to visit between those dates will automatically be refunded.

“As this is a rapidly evolving situation, we are unable to confirm a date on which the palaces, galleries and shops will reopen, but will monitor Government and Public Health England advice.”