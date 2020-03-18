What the papers say – March 18

The national papers are dominated by Westminster’s measures to battle the coronavirus, including government-backed loans worth £330 billion – equivalent to 15% of GDP.

The Guardian reports the Government has promised to battle Britain’s “biggest peacetime threat” in a package described by the Daily Mirror as aimed at helping businesses and families amid the pandemic.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 18 March 2020; £350bn promise to battle 'biggest peacetime threat' pic.twitter.com/HtkBXVwAde — The Guardian (@guardian) March 17, 2020

The Sun also covers the story of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s “huge virus bailout” and offers its readers a free NHS poster.

Tomorrow's front page: Rishi Sunak wrote a £350billion cheque to keep families and businesses afloat in the coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/AJlIBflw1V pic.twitter.com/qKfBb02zT6 — The Sun (@TheSun) March 17, 2020

The Daily Telegraph calls the package a “lifeline” for Britons, while the Financial Times covers how an Italian town’s aggressive testing “cuts new infections to zero”.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Chancellor unveils his £350 billion virus lifeline”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QZJktYKA4U — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 17, 2020

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 18 March https://t.co/Ufy4j8gPp7 pic.twitter.com/JOSWKBwMkt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 17, 2020

The Independent reports the bail-out will allow those struggling with bills to get a three-month mortgage holiday, The Times says hospitals will cease “routine operations for months” and Metro says “we’ll do whatever it takes” next to a photograph of Mr Sunak.

The Chancellor’s “war chest” will be used to keep Britain in business, according to the Daily Express, while the i details more of the bail-out including the cancellation of Mother’s Day and the suspension of rates for hospitality businesses.

Tomorrow's front page: '£330bn war chest to keep Britain in business'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pik7p8nmkK — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 17, 2020

The Daily Mail refers to the bail-out as a “kiss of life”, and covers the temporary release from prison in Tehran of British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

And the Daily Star says those “defiant” people in lockdown have invoked Britain’s bulldog spirit by saying “Stick it up yer virus”.