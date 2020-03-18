Welsh Government plans to ban single-use plastics

Plastic straws, cutlery and polystyrene food and drink containers look set to be banned in Wales under proposals from the Welsh Government.

It said the ban would be part of wider measures to make Wales the world’s top recycling nation.

The plastics affected include straws, stirrers, cotton buds, balloon sticks, plates and cutlery, food and drinks containers made of expanded polystyrene and products made from oxo-degradable plastic, such as certain types of carrier bags.

Hannah Blythyn, Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, said a consultation on the proposals will take place in the coming months with restrictions due to come into force next year.

Among the items banned under the Welsh Government proposals will be cotton buds (Paul Morstatt/PA)

“The single-use plastics we want to ban are hard to recycle and often found on the beaches and seas around our coast, blighting our beautiful country and harming our natural and marine environments,” the minister said.

“It is vital we don’t throw away our future – which is why we believe taking this direct action will have a significant impact on changing people’s behaviour and make them think about their waste when ‘on-the-go’.

“The measures I am announcing today are part of a range of potential solutions to the plastic problem.

“I am committed to working with stakeholders to understand the impact of this proposal, particularly on any citizens who may be reliant on some of the items we have included, to make sure we get it right.

“We’ll be launching a consultation on the proposals soon, and I want to encourage the people of Wales to share their views with us.”