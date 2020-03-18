‘We are safe’, say care home residents in touching messages to relatives

Residents in a care home have reassured worried relatives who cannot visit due to coronavirus regulations that they are safe and well in a series of touching social media messages.

One beaming pensioner at the Cramlington House care home in Northumberland is pictured holding a card saying: “Don’t worry I’m ok see you soon.”

Another smiling resident holds a message saying: “Take care everyone, we are safe.”

A third message reads: “To my family I love you x see you soon.”

One elderly man sums up many people’s feelings with a message saying: “Corona virus can do one.”

Lucy Craig, who owns the home for dementia patients, said the idea came from her staff.

The pictures have been shared on Facebook and delighted the relatives of residents.

Others who would rather not be on social media are able to use tablets to communicate with their loved ones.

Miss Craig said: “My staff are phenomenal, they want to keep everyone upbeat and help them to get through this.

“Families just want to know that everything is all right.

“They are scared of coming in but being isolated from your mum or dad at a time when we don’t know where this is all going is a horrible feeling.

“They can pick up the phone but physically seeing their relative’s face with a big smile makes a big difference.”

She said measures are in place to protect residents, and she is offering her staff full pay if they need to go into isolation.