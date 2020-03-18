Uplifting news: Making friends over the phone and brewing up hand sanitiser

Volunteers in one seaside town are befriending people in self-isolation over the phone, while residents of a care home have sent out touching messages to their relatives via Facebook.

– Seaside town starts telephone befriending service

Due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) we are intending to set up a phone befriending service for anyone stuck at home feeling isolated. If you, or anyone you know, would like to receive calls, or if you would like to volunteer to keep in phone contact with someone else,please email (1/2) — Eastbourne Volunteers (@EBVolunteers) March 14, 2020

A group of volunteers in a seaside town have launched a telephone befriending service to keep their community together as increasing numbers of people self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people in Eastbourne, East Sussex, have signed up to be friendly voices on the end of the phone for those shut in their homes.

Helen Burton, a local councillor who is in charge of the initiative, told the PA news agency: “People want to do something to help others, which is fantastic.”

– Beer company to make hand sanitiser

Say hello to Punk Sanitiser ? To help with the shortages, we have just started working on making hand sanitiser at our distillery in Scotland. We are determined to do everything we can to try and help as many people as possible stay safe. It's time to keep it clean. pic.twitter.com/1rNoGqdVXF — BrewDog (@BrewDog) March 18, 2020

Beer company BrewDog has announced that it will now be making hand sanitiser at its distillery in Scotland.

The brewery said on Instagram that it wants to “try and help as many people as possible stay safe” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

– Care home residents send messages to relatives

Just a little message from some of our lovely residents at Cramlington House …..Craig Healthcare are taking every… Posted by Craig Healthcare on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Residents in a care home have reassured worried relatives who cannot visit due to coronavirus regulations that they are safe and well in a series of touching social media messages.

One beaming pensioner at the Cramlington House care home in Northumberland is pictured holding a card saying: “Don’t worry I’m ok see you soon.”

Another smiling resident holds a message saying: “Take care everyone, we are safe.”

One elderly man sums up many people’s feelings with a message saying: “Corona virus can do one.”

– Twitter comes good after plumber loses job

Just been laid off work due the coronavirus. Qualified plumber and security managerial experience amongst a few other jobs. Anything in the Chesterfield/Derby/Nottingham area my DM’s are open. Any RT’s would be greatly appreciated ?? — Moody (@jk2mdy) March 17, 2020

A plumber who lost his job as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has been inundated with potential work after he went viral on social media.

Jake Moody took to Twitter looking for work in the East Midlands area, and was left struggling to keep track of all the responses after he was retweeted more than 5,000 times.

– Outdoor library converted into mini-food bank

An outdoor library was converted into a miniature food bank by residents in Huntsville, Alabama, in an attempt to help the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reddit user Zachary Pruitt posted a photo of the bank, which was filled with essentials like toilet paper and tinned food, calling the act of kindness “great to see”.

Mr Pruitt told PA: “It popped up over the weekend. It typically holds books for kids in the neighbourhood to read, but was converted into a food and supply bank by some of my neighbours.”