UK ticket-holder scoops £57m EuroMillions jackpot
One player in the UK matched all five numbers and the two Lucky Stars.
A lucky UK ticket-holder has scooped the £57 million EuroMillions jackpot, the National Lottery has said.
The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers on Tuesday were 05, 07, 08, 16 and 20 – while the Lucky Stars were 02 and 12.
One player in the UK managed to match all five numbers and the two Lucky Stars to bag a prize of £57.9 million.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, “It’s a brilliant result for a UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s massive £57 million jackpot.
“Players are urged to check their tickets to see if their wildest dreams have come true.”
The jackpot for Friday’s EuroMillions draw is an estimated £15 million, the National Lottery said.
The National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were: 29, 36, 39, 05 and 14 and the Thunderball was 02.
No players managed to match all five numbers and the Thunderball, the National Lottery said.
