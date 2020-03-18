Menu

Meghan and Harry’s plan to help during the coronavirus pandemic

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to build a “digital neighbourhood” to provide information and support people through the crisis.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced an initiative to help people cope with the mental stress of the coronavirus pandemic and celebrate those on the front line of the crisis.

In a post on their @sussexroyal Instagram account, the couple said they would be using the platform to share resources and post “accurate information and facts from trusted experts”.

They added they would also use it to help people learn measures they can take to keep themselves and their families safe and work with organisations that can help with “mental and emotional well-being”.

These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come…

Meghan and Harry, who are understood to be in their new home in Vancouver, Canada, having completed their final duties as senior royals earlier this month, said people are living in “uncertain times”.

Calling for unity, they said: “Now, more than ever, we need each other.”

They added: “We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

They continued: “Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with covid-19 is awe-inspiring.

“This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

As well as sharing information and practical advice on maintaining physical health and wellbeing, the duke and duchess said they would be posting inspirational stories from around the world.

“We will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up,” they said.

“We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us.”

They finished the post with the words: “We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come…”

From March 31, Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH styles as they begin a life away from the royal family – mostly based in North America.

The couple have vowed to try and become financially independent and pay back the £2.4 million of public funds they used to renovate their former home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

