Man, 79, charged in connection with death of doctor more than 40 years ago

An elderly man has been charged in connection with the death of a doctor more than 40 years ago.

Dr Brenda Page was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978.

She worked in the genetics department at the University of Aberdeen Medical School from 1973 until her death at the age of 32.

The case was brought back for reinvestigation six years ago and on Tuesday police confirmed a 79-year-old man had been arrested.

He was then charged and due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A 79-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the 1978 murder of Dr Brenda Page in #Aberdeen – he is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court later today. Thank you to all those who have assisted with the investigation so far pic.twitter.com/rLoQbW7tM7 — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) March 18, 2020

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “A number of people have contacted police to provide information following our appeal yesterday.

“I would like to thank them for their assistance, along with all those who have helped with the investigation so far.”

He added: “I continue to urge anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the inquiry and has not yet spoken to the police to get in touch as soon as possible.

“I also ask any previous witnesses from 1978, or from the subsequent review from 2014 onwards, who have changed their contact address or telephone numbers to get in touch and update us.

“Please call 101 quoting reference number 479 of 17 March or e-mail SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk”