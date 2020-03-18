Holidaymakers stranded due to coronavirus restrictions and flight cancellations

UK travellers struggling to return home due to the coronavirus have accused airlines of leaving them stranded or demanding extortionate fees.

Many countries around the world have gone into lockdown due to the virus, leading to holidaymakers desperately trying to fly home before flights are stopped.

Tom Widdall, who is in Morocco with his heavily pregnant girlfriend, was due to fly home from Agadir to Manchester on Saturday, but his easyJet flight was cancelled.

He said he has been unable to get onto an earlier flight and claimed he has been “abandoned by easyJet and abandoned by the embassy”.

EasyJet told passengers it is “doing all we can to assist”.

Thomas Reilly, the British ambassador to Morocco, warned said “we are trying to get as many flights in as we can” before the country’s airspace closes at midnight on Thursday.

Consumer group Which? identified several other cases where UK travellers have faced difficulties getting back to the UK.

Advertising

A woman in Cusco, Peru, was due to fly home to the UK on Monday but was bumped from her flight by the airline.

The carrier, which was not identified by Which?, told the woman it would not be operating any further flights and would not provide any assistance.

When she contacted the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), she was advised to try the airline again or get in touch with the nearest embassy, which is closed for 15 days.

We are currently experiencing extremely high volumes on social media, and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. For the latest travel updates (COVID 19) please visit: ➡️ https://t.co/VE40l3SsF1 Thanks for your support during this time! ?✈️ — easyJet (@easyJet) March 17, 2020

Advertising

A traveller in South Africa was told she would need to pay nearly £2,000 to bring forward the return date for her and her son.

She is concerned that flights will no longer by departing by the time she is due to travel this weekend, and has had no response from the British embassy despite several attempts to make contact.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “Airlines must stop cashing in on the misfortune of their customers and prioritise getting them home safely – going above and beyond their legal obligations where necessary.

“The Government must also up its game and provide British citizens fearful of being stranded abroad with useful advice.

“Where scheduled services have been withdrawn, it should explore all options to get these people on flights home.”

An FCO spokesman said: “We recognise that any British people currently overseas may be nervous about the impact of coronavirus on their travel and their health.

“We are in close contact with travel providers and our international partners to provide support to those British people affected by ongoing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”