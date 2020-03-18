Covid-19: Blood donors urged to donate as normal

Blood donors have been urged to keep donating, as people start to take social distancing measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

NHS Blood and Transplant said that its donor sessions are still open around the country.

NHSBT said it needed to make sure people continued donations as normal to ensure hospitals had the stocks that they need.

It added that extra safety precautions were being put in place at donation centres.

Additional safety measures have been put in place at donation sessions (NHSBT/PA)

People with cold or flu symptoms are already advised not to attend sessions.

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesman said: “We need donors to keep donating as normal. Our sessions and donor centres are still open around the country. Travel to blood donation sessions is essential to the NHS.

“Our stock levels are currently good but we need people to keep donating to make sure hospitals continue to receive the blood they need. Regular donation will help us to be well-prepared to support the wider NHS for the impact of the coronavirus.”

Please keep donating if you can. Hospital patients are relying on your lifesaving donations. Coming to give blood is considered essential travel. #KeepDonating pic.twitter.com/GMVa3YKyVK — GiveBlood ??️?️??️?? (@GiveBloodNHS) March 18, 2020

The spokesman added: “We’re putting in place extra safety measures on our sessions and safety is always our number one priority. We’re asking donors to follow the latest advice on our website and app and the advice from the Government.

“We’re regularly reviewing the situation and working closely with the Department of Health and Social Care, PHE, and the UK’s other blood donation services.”