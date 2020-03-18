Council expands mortuary capacity as ‘precautionary step’

Westminster City Council is expanding the site of the mortuary at Westminster Coroner’s Court as a “precautionary” response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A temporary building was erected next to the court on Wednesday with extra storage capacity of 112.

A council spokesman said: “We have plans in place to increase the capacity of our mortuary at Horseferry Road as part of a London-wide response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The temporary structure next to Westminster Coroner’s Court (PA)

“This is a precautionary step and similar arrangements are made during any London-wide response to incidents.

“We hope and trust that this will not be needed but it is sensible to prepare at this stage.”

A temporary extension was previously constructed at the site after the Grenfell Tower disaster in 2017 which killed 72 people.