Council expands mortuary capacity as ‘precautionary step’
The council said it hoped the extra capacity would not be needed.
Westminster City Council is expanding the site of the mortuary at Westminster Coroner’s Court as a “precautionary” response to the coronavirus outbreak.
A temporary building was erected next to the court on Wednesday with extra storage capacity of 112.
A council spokesman said: “We have plans in place to increase the capacity of our mortuary at Horseferry Road as part of a London-wide response to the coronavirus outbreak.
“This is a precautionary step and similar arrangements are made during any London-wide response to incidents.
“We hope and trust that this will not be needed but it is sensible to prepare at this stage.”
A temporary extension was previously constructed at the site after the Grenfell Tower disaster in 2017 which killed 72 people.
