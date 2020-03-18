Beatrice cancels wedding reception over coronavirus outbreak

Princess Beatrice’s wedding plans have been thrown into disarray amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Queen’s granddaughter and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have cancelled their reception, which was due to take place in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Beatrice and millionaire property tycoon Edo still plan to wed on May 29, but are looking at whether a private marriage with a small group of family and friends would be feasible.

The daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York is set to walk down the aisle in the Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.

“In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for May 29.

“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people.

“Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.

“The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”