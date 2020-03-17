Tesco set to reduce opening times for all 24-hour stores

Tesco is set to reduce the hours for hundreds of stores from Tuesday night as it copes with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the PA news agency understands.

Bosses at the UK’s biggest supermarket have decided to close all 24-hour stores at 10pm, reopening at 6am on Wednesday morning.

They will continue to open between 6am and 10pm for the immediate future, it is understood.

Tesco shelves have been stripped of basic goods (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Staff in stores were informed on Tuesday afternoon and it was not immediately clear whether those who will see shifts cut will also see a cut in pay during the uncertain times.

Tesco declined to comment.

Details are being updated online with new store opening times, and it is believed some larger 24-hour stores that have pharmacies will remain open beyond 10pm.

The decision comes as the Government announced a business rates holiday for all retailers and the leisure industry.

Earlier on Tuesday, Morrisons revealed a series of packages to protect staff and announce an expansion of its online operations – including 3,500 new jobs.

Supermarkets have seen a surge in shoppers stocking up on essentials, and said supply chains are working well. However, there have been reports of abuse aimed at staff.