Royal Mail customers will not need to use signature devices

Royal Mail workers have been told not to give customers hand-held devices to sign.

The move, applying to postal deliveries that need a signature, is part of temporary measures introduced to protect people’s health and safety as coronavirus spreads.

Workers delivering post to customers will instead log the name of the person accepting the item, and can sign on their behalf.

In addition, when items are too big to fit through the letterbox, Royal Mail staff making deliveries will place them at the door and step back to a safe distance while the customer retrieves them.

Royal Mail said this will ensure items are delivered securely rather than being left outside.

If a customer is unable to come to the door at all, Royal Mail will issue a “Something for you” card, advising of other ways they can arrange to get their item.

Family members or friends can collect parcels from local customer service points on someone else’s behalf if necessary. They will need to take the attempted delivery card and a form of ID in the name of the person the item is addressed to.

Shane O’Riordain, managing director of marketing, regulation and corporate affairs, Royal Mail, said: “It is business as usual at Royal Mail.

“We are delivering the many items that people order online six days a week across the UK. We are also delivering important documents like hospital appointments. We will continue to play our part.”

Royal Mail said the health, safety and well-being of staff, customers and the communities in which it operates is its number one priority.

It said that, in line with guidance, it is advising colleagues that good hand hygiene is the first and most important line of defence.

It has also advised staff to carry disposable tissues and it is providing disposable latex gloves, available on request.

It has already adopted enhanced disinfectant cleaning of communal areas in all Royal Mail sites on a daily basis.