Royal family shines a light on work of British Red Cross during virus crisis

The royal family has highlighted the work of the British Red Cross as the charity supports people in quarantine from the coronavirus.

The organisation is one of the Queen’s oldest patronages after she took on the role in 1956.

Posts on Instagram included a black and white image of the Queen visiting the British Red Cross Volunteer Conference in 1952.

On its social media accounts, Buckingham Palace said of the charity: “During the current crisis, they will be supporting people in quarantine, providing medical equipment and supplies, and helping keep people safe from coronavirus overseas.”

The Queen is patron of the British Red Cross (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The monarch will be socially distancing herself with a reduced household when she moves to Windsor Castle on Thursday in line with Government advice to the over-70s.

Buckingham Palace announced that the 93-year-old head of state will decamp from London to the Berkshire royal residence a week earlier than she usually does for Easter Court, and is likely to stay there beyond Easter.

The royal family’s social media accounts encouraged followers to look at the British Red Cross’s Instagram stories where it has been calling on people to share acts of kindness.

The charity’s KIND campaign includes the following advice for those who are safe and well:

– Keep in touch regularly with family, friends and neighbours

– If you can, check in on people who may be vulnerable

– No one needs trolley loads of toilet roll

– Do look after yourself