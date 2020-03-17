Menu

Punter claims £41m EuroMillions jackpot

UK News | Published:

Andy Carter, from the National Lottery, appeals for the winner of a £41m EuroMillions jackpot in Dorset to claim their prize

The winner of a EuroMillions jackpot of almost £41 million has come forward to claim the prize, organisers said.

There had been a three-month nationwide hunt for the winner of the December 3 draw after the ticket was sold in Dorset.

They had until May 31 to claim the prize.

The £40,957,696.60 win was the seventh EuroMillions jackpot to be won in the UK last year.

Andy Carter, of the National Lottery, appealing in Dorchester, Dorset, for the winner of the EuroMillions jackpot to come forward (Camelot/PA)

The ticket-holder matched all five main numbers and the two Lucky Star numbers. The winning numbers were 18, 31, 32, 38 and 48, with Lucky Stars 04 and 12.

Camelot was not releasing any further information about the winner unless they opt to go public with their good fortune.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and that they can now start to enjoy their huge win.

“Players should check their tickets every time they play, wherever convenient. Remember you can always check online or via the National Lottery app.”

