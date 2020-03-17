Oliviers cancelled and TV Baftas postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

Bafta has postponed its annual television and TV craft awards and the Olivier Awards have been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV awards were due to go ahead on May 17, while the craft awards, which celebrate technical achievement in television, were due to take place on April 26.

The Olivier Awards, which celebrate the theatre industry, were due to take place on April 5.

It's with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard. We're working through plans on how to properly honour & announce this year’s winners, & will release further info soon ?#OlivierAwardsRead more: https://t.co/LogGZd0O6q pic.twitter.com/rVNczcoIrJ — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) March 17, 2020

A statement from the Society Of London Theatre said: “Following the Government’s new advice on social distancing yesterday, and the subsequent closing of many theatres and public venues, we no longer feel that it is feasible to host the ceremony that we had planned to deliver.

“As the Royal Albert Hall has announced closure until further notice, we have taken the difficult decision that the event will not be going ahead.

“The Society of London Theatre would like to thank all nominees, shows, producers, theatres, sponsors, suppliers and creatives for their ongoing support.

“We are working through plans on how to properly honour and announce this year’s winners, and will release further information soon.

“All tickets will be refunded, and the Royal Albert Hall will be in touch with ticket-holders, who are asked to be patient during this process.​”

The nominations announcement for the TV Baftas will be delayed.

Following the latest government advice, we regret to announce that the BAFTA Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for 26 April & 17 May, will be postponed until later in the year. Find out more https://t.co/Fugnj0vY29 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 17, 2020

A statement from Bafta said: “Following the latest Government advice on coronavirus (Covid-19), we regret to announce that the British Academy Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for 26 April and 17 May respectively, will be postponed until later in the year.

“The announcement of the nominations, scheduled for next Thursday, 26 March, will also be postponed until closer to the ceremony.

“We’re working with all our partners to explore options for new dates and we hope to be in a position to confirm them in the coming weeks.

“We are continually monitoring the situation ​to ensure we are prepared for the challenges we may face in the coming weeks and months.

“We are closely following the advice of the World Health Organisation, NHS and gov.uk/Public Health England, and the safety of our members, guests and staff remains our top priority.”

The two awards ceremonies are the latest casualty in a string of high-profile entertainment events that have been forced to cancel or postpone due to the outbreak, including South By Southwest festival, Coachella music festival and the London Book Fair.