Nissan stops production at Sunderland factory due to coronavirus
Nissan has suspended production at its Sunderland factory due to the coronavirus.
Around 7,000 people are employed at the plant.
A spokesman for Nissan said assembly lines were brought to a halt on Tuesday.
He went on: “Further measures are currently under study as we assess supply chain disruption and the sudden drop in market demand caused by the Covid-19 emergency.”
Nissan is the latest in a series of vehicle manufacturers to stop production because of the outbreak of coronavirus.
Vauxhall’s plants in Ellesmere Port and Luton are part of a Europe-wide shutdown by owner PSA Group.
Volkswagen has said it is preparing to suspend production at its factories.
