Nissan stops production at Sunderland factory due to coronavirus

Nissan has suspended production at its Sunderland factory due to the coronavirus.

Around 7,000 people are employed at the plant.

A spokesman for Nissan said assembly lines were brought to a halt on Tuesday.

He went on: “Further measures are currently under study as we assess supply chain disruption and the sudden drop in market demand caused by the Covid-19 emergency.”

Nissan is the latest in a series of vehicle manufacturers to stop production because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Vauxhall’s plants in Ellesmere Port and Luton are part of a Europe-wide shutdown by owner PSA Group.

Volkswagen has said it is preparing to suspend production at its factories.