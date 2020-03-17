Menu

Nissan stops production at Sunderland factory due to coronavirus

UK News | Published:

Around 7,000 people are employed at the plant.

Nissan has suspended production at its Sunderland factory due to the coronavirus (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Nissan has suspended production at its Sunderland factory due to the coronavirus.

A spokesman for Nissan said assembly lines were brought to a halt on Tuesday.

He went on: “Further measures are currently under study as we assess supply chain disruption and the sudden drop in market demand caused by the Covid-19 emergency.”

Nissan is the latest in a series of vehicle manufacturers to stop production because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Vauxhall’s plants in Ellesmere Port and Luton are part of a Europe-wide shutdown by owner PSA Group.

Volkswagen has said it is preparing to suspend production at its factories.

