MP sorry for tweet telling constituent to ‘get a life’ over coronavirus sick pay
Tory MP Pauline Latham said she reacted hastily at a time when she was stressed and apologised for the tweet.
An MP has apologised for telling a constituent to “get a life” when she was questioned about the level of statutory sick pay available to coronavirus sufferers.
Conservative MP Pauline Latham said she was “in a state of distress” at the time she sent the message.
The Mid Derbyshire MP said she was responding to a message which “pushed me over the edge” but was “very sorry I reacted so hastily”.
The Conservative MP was asked by Twitter user MHughes “is £94 a week SSP … enough to live on?”
“How could you manage on it?”
Ms Latham responded: “Get a life.”
But in a subsequent post, the MP said: “I must apologise for the Tweet to a constituent over the weekend.
“At the time, I was in Spain in a state of distress having just visited my brother who is suffering from acute dementia.
“Very sadly, we could not bring him home to the UK because of Coronavirus.
“At this time of stress, I received a Tweet from what I perceived to be a keyboard warrior and it pushed me over the edge.
“I am very sorry I reacted so hastily.”
The Government has come under pressure over the level of financial support available to workers who contract coronavirus or are required to self-isolate.
The current level of statutory sick pay is £94.25 a week.
