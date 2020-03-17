Introducing veterans Bill this week is a personal milestone – Johnny Mercer

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer has described introducing a Bill designed to protect former soldiers from “vexatious” litigation this week as his “personal milestone”.

The prosecution of former service personnel prompted large scale protests across the UK.

On Armistice Day, the Tories promised that if they won the election they would change the law to protect veterans from vexatious legal claims and prosecutions against British soldiers accused of wrongdoing on the battlefield.

It’s taken a while. But on Wednesday I will be introducing a bill to @HouseofCommons to start ending the chronic injustice of repeated and vexatious claims against our Service personnel – a personal milestone for me. Thanks @BorisJohnson for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/cqZEzhgWv0 — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) March 16, 2020

This includes against allegations of abuse or unlawful killing.

However the proposed Bill has been opposed by some politicians as well as relatives of those killed.

Speaking in the House of Commons last week Alliance MP Stephen Farry (North Down) raised concerns that the proposal “undermines the criminal justice system”.

