In Pictures: Famous buildings go green for St Patrick’s Day

UK News | Published:

Landmarks big and small are being illuminated green to coincide with Ireland’s national day.

Clifton Suspension Bridge

Hundred of landmarks and sites are being illuminated in green this year – as part of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Here’s a host of buildings, ranging from museums and towers to statues and bridges, turning a shade of green to celebrate Ireland’s national day.

The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London
The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London (David Parry/PA)
The York Walls
The York Walls (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wollaton Hall in Nottingham
Wollaton Hall in Nottingham (Fabio De Paola/PA)
The Senedd, home to the National Assembly for Wales in Cardiff
The Senedd, home to the National Assembly for Wales in Cardiff (Alistair Heap/PA)
Nelson's Column, Trafalgar Square in London
Nelson’s Column, Trafalgar Square in London (David Parry/PA)
Corrigan's in Mayfair, London
Corrigan’s in Mayfair, London (David Parry/PA)

Clifford Tower in York
Clifford’s Tower in York (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Caird Hall in Dundee
The Caird Hall in Dundee (Sandy Young/PA)
Caerphilly Castle in South Wales
Caerphilly Castle in South Wales (Alistair Heap/PA)
London Eye in London
The London Eye (David Parry/PA)
The Library of Birmingham
The Library of Birmingham (Fabio De Paola/PA)
UK News

