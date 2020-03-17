In Pictures: Famous buildings go green for St Patrick’s Day

Hundred of landmarks and sites are being illuminated in green this year – as part of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Here’s a host of buildings, ranging from museums and towers to statues and bridges, turning a shade of green to celebrate Ireland’s national day.

The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London (David Parry/PA)

The York Walls (Danny Lawson/PA)

Wollaton Hall in Nottingham (Fabio De Paola/PA)

The Senedd, home to the National Assembly for Wales in Cardiff (Alistair Heap/PA)

Nelson’s Column, Trafalgar Square in London (David Parry/PA)

Corrigan’s in Mayfair, London (David Parry/PA)

Clifford’s Tower in York (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Caird Hall in Dundee (Sandy Young/PA)

Caerphilly Castle in South Wales (Alistair Heap/PA)

The London Eye (David Parry/PA)