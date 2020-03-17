Menu

Advertising

Elderly man arrested in connection with death of doctor in 1978

UK News | Published:

Dr Brenda Page was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, more than 40 years ago.

Police car

An elderly man has been arrested in connection with the death of a doctor more than 40 years ago.

Dr Brenda Page was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978.

She worked in the genetics department at the University of Aberdeen Medical School from 1973 until her death at the age of 32.

Brenda Page
Dr Brenda Page was found dead in her flat in 1978 (Police Scotland/PA)

The case was brought back for reinvestigation six years ago and on Tuesday police confirmed a 79-year-old man had been arrested.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, has reiterated an appeal for previous witnesses to come forward again.

He said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the inquiry and has not previously come forward or been seen by the police.

“I would also urge any previous witnesses from 1978, or from the subsequent review from 2014 onwards who have changed contact address or telephone numbers to get in touch and update us.

“The inquiry team can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting reference number 479 of 17 March or by emailing SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News