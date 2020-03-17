Coronavirus total hits 62 in Northern Ireland

Increasing numbers of coronavirus cases are being detected in Northern Ireland.

The latest total at 2pm on Tuesday was 62, including 10 new positive cases.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 1,338.

Testing of patients in Northern Ireland has resulted in 10 new positive cases for Coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62.https://t.co/YNFAcqFrEc#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YLKW2kAUOj — Department of Health (@healthdpt) March 17, 2020

The Department of Health has repeated advice to those with mild symptoms – a new persistent cough and/or fever – to stay at home and self-isolate.

“They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals,” a spokesman said.

The North West 200 road races in May are the latest major event to be impacted by the outbreak.

They have been postponed on the advice and guidance of Government and public health officials, representatives of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, and the sport’s governing body, organisers said.

“Today’s decision has been based upon the advice and guidance received. Our paramount desire is to act responsibly and do all we can to protect everyone from the threat posed by the virus,” organisers said.

However, schools currently remain open in Northern Ireland.

The Catholic Principals’ Association has written to Education Minister Peter Weir urging him to close schools immediately, warning that many parents are already electing to keep their children at home.

On Monday, Mr Weir said schools would close in the future but would not be drawn any further.

Meanwhile, major museums in the region will close after Wednesday.

A spokesman for National Museums NI said the Ulster Museum, Folk Museum, Transport Museum and Ulster American Folk Park will close due to the “rapidly evolving situation regarding Covid-19”.

National Museums NI issued a statement saying: “We’ve made this decision in the interests of the health and wellbeing of our community.

“Whilst the museums are temporarily closed, we will continue to conduct as much as possible of our work remotely and will seek alternative ways to provide access to the collections that we hold.

“We look forward to announcing when we will be able to welcome visitors back to our museums and public spaces and we would like to thank the public for their support and patience.”

Friends, we are sorry to say we are closing to the public for the foreseeable future. We urge you all to take absolute care of yourselves and look forward to welcoming our amazing audiences back soon. Full message from our Executive Producer, @Jimifay: https://t.co/qK51xqWF6m pic.twitter.com/SX5ZZIwA6d — LyricTheatre Belfast (@LyricBelfast) March 17, 2020

Belfast’s Lyric Theatre will close for the first time in its history, having stayed open throughout the Troubles.

Executive producer Jimmy Fay said the theatre was playing its part in helping slow the spread of Covid-19.

He said: “This is the first time in the Lyric’s history that we’ve been forced to close our doors; even during the very darkest days of the Troubles the Lyric remained open.

“The closure of theatres and other cultural venues will have a very real and devastating impact on the theatre industry and arts community as a whole.”

On Monday night, Stormont ministers agreed to introduce a package of measures in an effort to delay the spread of the virus.

Rates relief for businesses, continuing free meals for needy pupils after schools close and steps to support the elderly are among the proposals.

Ministers have also agreed to special meetings of Stormont’s executive to discuss budget allocations in light of the pressure Covid-19 will exert on departments and to halt non-critical work and allocate resources to the wider rapid response effort.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “These are unprecedented times and I am well aware of the real concern that exists across our community as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases increase.

“Further steps are being introduced to keep people safe. We know the burden that some of the necessary measures will have on families and individuals but it is important that they are followed and society pulls together to lessen the impacts of this disease.”

The First Minister and Deputy First Minister will chair a meeting of the Civil Contingencies Group (NI) on Wednesday to lead the response of the public sector, including blue light responders.