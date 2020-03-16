Advertising
What the papers say – March 16
The outbreak of the coronavirus remains on the front pages on Monday.
Various stories relating to the coronavirus pandemic lead Monday’s front pages, from political moves to halt the spread of Covid-19 through to advice for elderly Britons.
The Times leads with moves in the banking world to save the economy from the pandemic, with America’s central bank cutting interest rates to a range between 0 and 0.25%.
Potential punishments for breaching mandatory isolation lead The Daily Telegraph, with the paper reporting authorities will be given emergency powers to detain those at risk from infecting others.
A briefing warning the coronavirus may last for a year and see eight million people hospitalised leads The Guardian, while the Daily Express also runs with the figure.
The Financial Times looks at increasing border restrictions across Europe to halt the spread of Covid-19.
Metro carries a report on a “grassroots army of volunteers” which has sprung up to help the needy as coronavirus fears mount, while the Daily Mail carries a similar story.
Plans to force people aged over 70 to self-isolate lead the i.
While The Independent leads on the Government “bowing to public pressure” to hold daily press conferences about the outbreak.
The Sun reports millions of Britons will work from home and carries a picture of Nick Matthews, a 59-year-old former police officer who died after contracting the virus.
The Daily Mirror carries the headline “save our elderly” and leads with calls on the Government to support OAPs impacted by the fight against coronavirus.
And the Daily Star says panic-buying of toilet paper is “loo-dicrous”.
