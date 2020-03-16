What the papers say – March 16

Various stories relating to the coronavirus pandemic lead Monday’s front pages, from political moves to halt the spread of Covid-19 through to advice for elderly Britons.

The Times leads with moves in the banking world to save the economy from the pandemic, with America’s central bank cutting interest rates to a range between 0 and 0.25%.

Banks act to save world economy from pandemic#TomorrowsPapersToday @MsHelicat pic.twitter.com/JIYHeD5vhJ — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) March 15, 2020

Potential punishments for breaching mandatory isolation lead The Daily Telegraph, with the paper reporting authorities will be given emergency powers to detain those at risk from infecting others.

Monday’s TELEGRAPH: £1,000 fine or custody for refusing quarantine #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Kt0nbe9Hh9 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) March 15, 2020

A briefing warning the coronavirus may last for a year and see eight million people hospitalised leads The Guardian, while the Daily Express also runs with the figure.

Guardian front page, Monday 16 March 2020: Virus ‘may last a year and put 8m in NHS hospitals’ pic.twitter.com/2bSsKYOb8p — The Guardian (@guardian) March 15, 2020

Monday’s EXPRESS: Virus will put 8m Britons in hospital #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Qhl4xzlh2F — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) March 15, 2020

The Financial Times looks at increasing border restrictions across Europe to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday March 16 https://t.co/TH7mAVUGPD pic.twitter.com/0Odhx9BtoK — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 15, 2020

Metro carries a report on a “grassroots army of volunteers” which has sprung up to help the needy as coronavirus fears mount, while the Daily Mail carries a similar story.

Plans to force people aged over 70 to self-isolate lead the i.

Monday’s i: Over-70s will be told to stay at home for four months #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RjMk0AZj6m — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) March 15, 2020

While The Independent leads on the Government “bowing to public pressure” to hold daily press conferences about the outbreak.

Monday’s INDEPENDENT digital: No.10 bows to pressure for daily TV briefings #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gZc6Mx4dEr — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) March 15, 2020

The Sun reports millions of Britons will work from home and carries a picture of Nick Matthews, a 59-year-old former police officer who died after contracting the virus.

Tomorrow's front page: Millions of workers will remain at home today as the coronavirus crisis sees the country put on a war footing #COVID19 https://t.co/TYkOZF00tD pic.twitter.com/Uitn5eypKB — The Sun (@TheSun) March 15, 2020

The Daily Mirror carries the headline “save our elderly” and leads with calls on the Government to support OAPs impacted by the fight against coronavirus.

And the Daily Star says panic-buying of toilet paper is “loo-dicrous”.