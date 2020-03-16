Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson leave hospital following Covid-19 diagnosis

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have left hospital and are self-isolating in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus.

The pair, both 63, stunned fans when they announced they had been diagnosed with Covid-19 while Down Under working on an Elvis Presley biopic.

A representative for Hanks confirmed he and Wilson, who have been married for more than 30 years, are out of hospital and self-isolating at a rented home in Australia.

Hollywood actor Hanks, the two-time Oscar-winning star of films including Forrest Gump and Philadelphia, earlier offered thanks to “the helpers” while he was in hospital.

He shared a photo of a stuffed kangaroo and koala and a piece of toast thickly spread with Australian staple Vegemite.

Hanks is in Australia to begin filming Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet untitled Presley biopic for Warner Bros, in which he will play the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Following his diagnosis, production on the film was halted.

He is not the only high-profile actor to reveal he has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday British star Idris Elba told fans he had it, but said he feels “OK” and does not have any symptoms.