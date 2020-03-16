Police officer saw Andrew Harper’s body tumbling in the road, court told

A police officer called to the aftermath of the death of constable Andrew Harper saw his body “tumbling“ in the road, a court has heard.

The 28-year-old was killed when he was dragged behind a car while responding to an emergency call in Berkshire, in August last year.

Police Constable Andy Kemp told the Old Bailey that he was called to the area following the reported theft of a quad bike, and saw a Seat Toledo driving at speed near the A4.

He said: “It was fast, very fast.”

The dog handler added: “From the way the car came across the junction, it came out very, very quickly, and there was something that was dragging from behind, and it made me think that they had stolen an ATM, a cash machine from somewhere.”

When he saw the officer’s body in the road in Ufton Lane, he said: “It appeared to be tumbling.”

An aerial view of the scene in Ufton Lane, near Sulhamstead, Berkshire, where Pc Andrew Harper died (Steve Parsons/PA)

The court heard that officers from Thames Valley and the Ministry of Defence Police went to the scene and tried to save Pc Harper.

In a statement read to the court by prosecutor Jonathan Polnay, Pc Nick Kluger, a Thames Valley firearms officer, described “an immense sense of dread and an urgency” when he heard that an officer was down.

As he and fellow officers used a defibrillator to try to save Pc Harper, he said: “I said something like ‘Stay with me, buddy, the ambulance will be here soon and they’ll sort you out’.”

He had a “feeling of elation” when he saw a paramedic arrive, but this quickly disappeared when he saw the expression on the emergency worker’s face, the court heard.

Paramedic Chris Darley said Pc Harper’s injuries were “incompatible with life”.

His statement read: “I felt it was unfair to continue with CPR after what Pc Harper had been through.”

Mr Darley declared life extinct at the scene at 11.45pm.

Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer, Reading, and two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all deny murdering the Thames Valley Police officer in August last year.

They all admit conspiring to steal a quad bike, and Long has admitted manslaughter, which the younger boys deny.