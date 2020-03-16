Police arrest 13 children after boy hurt on Metro train

Police have arrested 13 children after a boy was so badly beaten on a train that he needed hospital treatment.

The 11-year-old victim was travelling on the Tyne and Wear Metro between Felling and Central Station in Newcastle when he was assaulted at around 8.20pm on Tuesday.

Members of the public came to help and paramedics took him to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

He has since been discharged and 13 children aged 11 to 16 have been arrested and questioned.

They have been bailed with conditions restricting them from using the Metro, pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Laura Stabler, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an appalling incident that has understandably caused a lot of public concern and anger.”

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.