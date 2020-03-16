Palace to study impact of coronavirus advice

Buckingham Palace is studying the implications of the new Government advice on the coronavirus and its impact on forthcoming events.

The Royal Household is hoping to inform the public of any amendments in the coming days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s warning that all people in the UK, especially the over 70s, should stop all non-essential contact and travel, is likely to have a major impact on the working monarchy’s royal duties.

The Queen at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey last week (Yui Mok/PA)

A Japanese state visit to the UK, the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Trooping the Colour, investitures and summer garden parties are just some of the events which are likely to be under scrutiny as to whether they will continue.

The Queen is 93, while the heir to the throne the Prince of Wales is 71 and the Duchess of Cornwall is 72.

Elizabeth II, the nation’s longest reigning monarch, is due to celebrate her 94th birthday next month, and the risk of more severe symptoms from the Covid-19 illness is greater for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Other working royals include the Queen’s cousins the Duke of Gloucester, 75, the Duke of Kent, 84, and Princess Alexandra who is 83.

A Palace spokesman said: “We are studying the implications of the new Government advice and its impact on forthcoming events.”

The Royal Standard flies above Buckingham Palace, London, as the Queen returned to central London despite the coronavirus outbreak (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen returned to central London on Monday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Standard was flying above the head of state’s official London residence Buckingham Palace – monarchy HQ.

She travelled back to the Palace following her usual weekend break at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

She had no official public engagements on Monday, but is continuing to deal with her official papers in her famous red boxes, as well as other business of state.

The Queen postponed an away day to Cheshire this week and a later visit to Camden, while Charles and Camilla rescheduled their overseas spring tour.