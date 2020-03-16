Murder arrest after two women found dead in neighbouring houses

Detectives have launched a double murder investigation after two women were found dead in neighbouring houses.

West Midlands Police said a 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the deaths in the Moseley area of Birmingham.

Officers were called to a house in Belle Walk at around 11am on Monday, where a 43-year-old woman was found with stab injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second woman, aged 52, was found with serious injuries in the house next door after being stabbed.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, she died shortly after their arrival.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a critical care car with an advanced paramedic on board and the West Midlands Care Team medics were sent to the scene.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, from the homicide team, said: “The tragic events of this morning appear to be domestic related as it’s thought the suspect and the two victims are known to each other.

“We’ve closed the area while forensic examinations are carried out and we’ve got specially trained officers supporting the families at this devastating time.

“Two women have lost their lives and we’re doing all we can to understand the circumstances of this tragedy.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found one woman who was sadly confirmed deceased on scene.

“A second woman sustained serious injuries and was in a critical condition. She was given advanced life support before being taken by land ambulance on blue lights to hospital.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save her, and she was confirmed dead at hospital a short time later.”

Police have asked anyone with information about the two deaths to come forward.