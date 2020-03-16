More Scottish schools close over coronavirus fears

More Scottish schools have closed as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Deep cleans were carried out on some buildings as 153 positive tests were reported by Sunday afternoon in Scotland.

A decision was made over the weekend to close Dunblane High School to all pupils and staff after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Two primary schools in the Highlands will be closed from Monday “until further notice” after a pupil and staff member took ill.

Knockbreck Primary School, and Craighill Primary School, #Tain are to be closed from today (16 March 2020) until further notice. https://t.co/O0RZ0Q7xV0 — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) March 16, 2020

A statement from the local authority said: “Knockbreck Primary School, and Craighill Primary School, Tain are to be closed from today until further notice.

“A pupil and a member of staff were taken ill over the weekend and the circumstances have been assessed by the NHS and the council.

“There is no evidence at this stage that this instance is related to coronavirus Covid-19, however, the decision has been made as a precautionary measure, based on a number of factors and on liaison with public health.

“The usual school closures procedures have been followed.”

An individual at Perth High is currently staying at home as they have symptoms consistent with coronavirus. They have not been tested but as a precaution we will be conducting a deep clean of the school. This will take three days and the school will reopen to pupils on Thursday. — Perth High School (@PerthHighSchool) March 15, 2020

Perth and Kinross Council said “an individual” from Perth High School is self-isolating for symptoms but had not yet been tested.

The school tweeted: “An individual at Perth High is currently staying at home as they have symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

“They have not been tested but as a precaution we will be conducting a deep clean of the school.

“This will take three days and the school will reopen to pupils on Thursday.”

CLARIFICATION: @WbankSchool will close for 48hrs from tomorrow on advice from @NHSaa, as a precaution to safeguard the wellbeing of pupils & staff. The school is expected to reopen on Wednesday. ALL OTHER EA SCHOOLS & EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTRES WILL OPEN AS USUAL. — East Ayrshire (@EastAyrshire) March 15, 2020

Two schools were also closed by Aberdeen City Council, with a spokesman saying: “We will issue updates in due course about when Hazlehead Academy and Glashieburn School will reopen.”

Elsewhere, Willowbank School in East Ayrshire was closed but is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Shetland Islands Council previously said some of its schools would be closed for all of this week, with 11 cases reported in the area.