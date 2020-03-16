Menu

Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

The Norwegian actor announced the news on Instagram.

Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Norwegian actor, best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane in HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic, said on Instagram that he and his family are self-isolating and he only has “mild symptoms of a cold”.

The 41-year-old urged fans to be “extremely careful” to try to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which has thrown the entertainment industry into chaos.

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals,” Hivju said.

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

Irish actor Liam Cunningham, another star of Game Of Thrones, commented on his Instagram post: “Get well soon my friend. X.”

Hivju was recently cast as Nivellen in season two of Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher.

He is not the only actor to reveal a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they had tested positive last week, while Idris Elba said on Monday he had the illness.

Hanks and Wilson have since left hospital while Elba assured fans he was fine.

